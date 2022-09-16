New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. Purchases 30,000 Shares

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX – Get Rating) insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.33 per share, with a total value of C$99,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,825,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,047,949.30.
New Pacific Metals Stock Performance
New Pacific Metals Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.50.
New Pacific Metals Company Profile
