NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of NVR by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,299,000 after acquiring an additional 74,601 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $182,300,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth $50,663,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 7.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,577.50.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,131,950.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,131,950.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR stock opened at $4,007.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,303.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,364.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $82.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

