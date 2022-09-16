Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Omnicell by 2,173.9% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $95.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $95.43 and a one year high of $187.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,245. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.33.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.