Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OMCL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.33.

Omnicell Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $95.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,263.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,245. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicell

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Omnicell by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

