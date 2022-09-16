Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) Shares Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) by 133.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,177 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Orion Acquisition were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHPA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Orion Acquisition by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Acquisition by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 110,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Acquisition by 29,493.5% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,668,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,841 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,212,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Orion Acquisition by 53.1% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Acquisition Stock Performance

OHPA stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $12.66.

Orion Acquisition Profile

Orion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

