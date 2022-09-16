Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Oshkosh by 68.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
Oshkosh Stock Performance
OSK opened at $79.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $125.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.92.
Oshkosh Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.62%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.
Oshkosh Profile
Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.
