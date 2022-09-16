Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Now Covered by MKM Partners

MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PANW. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $206.67 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $213.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $211.67 to $228.33 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $181.67 to $196.67 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.79.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $179.62 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $140.52 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.04, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.37.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total value of $6,932,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,491,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total value of $2,166,196.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,582 shares in the company, valued at $126,777,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total transaction of $6,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares in the company, valued at $256,491,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $23,954,654 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $697,942,000 after purchasing an additional 137,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,352,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

