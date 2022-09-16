Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Research Coverage Started at MKM Partners

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

PANW has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $274.33 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $179.62 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $495.49.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

