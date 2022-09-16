Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Shares Gap Down to $27.20

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 27.20, but opened at 25.44. Paramount Global shares last traded at 25.44, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

Paramount Global Stock Up 4.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is 27.71 and its 200 day moving average price is 31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

About Paramount Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paramount Global stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

