Paul H. Pickle Sells 16,041 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $90,310.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ LTRX opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 2.30. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $10.25.
Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.
Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.
