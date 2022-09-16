Paul H. Pickle Sells 16,041 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $90,310.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 2.30. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 57,055 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in Lantronix by 55.2% in the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,066,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 379,353 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix in the first quarter worth approximately $6,871,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lantronix by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 152,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Lantronix by 4.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 756,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

