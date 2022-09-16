Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Gap Up to $6.51

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.51, but opened at $6.71. Paya shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 43 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Paya to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

Paya Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.74 and a beta of -0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paya

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paya by 61.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,802,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,893 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Paya by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,801,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,303 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Paya by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,137,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,142 shares during the period. Atairos Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at $6,040,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paya by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,982,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 585,356 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

