Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Raised by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 431.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $94.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

