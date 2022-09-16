Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.92.

Phreesia Price Performance

NYSE:PHR opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.75. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

In related news, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $66,661.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at $551,464.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Phreesia news, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $66,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,464.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,055 shares of company stock worth $228,467 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after acquiring an additional 349,301 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 28.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,510,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,536,000 after acquiring an additional 44,021 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 31.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,169,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,488,000 after acquiring an additional 520,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,468,000 after acquiring an additional 179,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Recommended Stories

