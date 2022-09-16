Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.92.
Phreesia Price Performance
NYSE:PHR opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.75. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11.
Insider Activity at Phreesia
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after acquiring an additional 349,301 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 28.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,510,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,536,000 after acquiring an additional 44,021 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 31.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,169,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,488,000 after acquiring an additional 520,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,468,000 after acquiring an additional 179,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.
About Phreesia
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
