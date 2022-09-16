Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Naveen Gavini Sells 4,756 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $121,135.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 492,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Friday, August 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $111,005.04.

On Friday, July 15th, Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 229,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 130,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,260,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,361,000 after purchasing an additional 780,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.