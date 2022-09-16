POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNT. Jefferies Financial Group raised POINT Biopharma Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.75.

PNT stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNT. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

