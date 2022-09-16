POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Down to $10.17

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.17, but opened at $9.06. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 12,258 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNT shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,040 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,025,000 after acquiring an additional 341,545 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,312,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 793,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 721.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 981.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

