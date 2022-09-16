Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08. Progyny has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $68.32.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $181,002.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,338,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $2,674,559.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $181,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,120 shares in the company, valued at $12,338,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,269,561. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 337,578.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,337,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,812 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 52.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,053 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Progyny by 74.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,171,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,080,000 after purchasing an additional 927,692 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 87.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after purchasing an additional 712,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 2,646.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 609,234 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

