Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.
Progyny Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of PGNY stock opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08. Progyny has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $68.32.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $181,002.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,338,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $2,674,559.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $181,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,120 shares in the company, valued at $12,338,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,269,561. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 337,578.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,337,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,812 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 52.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,053 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Progyny by 74.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,171,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,080,000 after purchasing an additional 927,692 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 87.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after purchasing an additional 712,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 2,646.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 609,234 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
