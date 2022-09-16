Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.38) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut Prudential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,528.33.

Shares of PUK opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.34. Prudential has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,878,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after buying an additional 573,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,520,000 after purchasing an additional 751,756 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Prudential by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,282,000 after purchasing an additional 142,020 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 282,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,670,000 after purchasing an additional 248,093 shares during the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

