Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,040 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $194,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Performance

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $313.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $292.32 and a 52-week high of $421.76.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

