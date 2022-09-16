PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCT opened at $9.90 on Thursday. PureCycle Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a current ratio of 12.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies

In other news, Director John Stewart Scott sold 92,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $706,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,435,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,026,245.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 333,993 shares of company stock worth $2,570,658 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 29,193,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071,400 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,675,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,137,000 after purchasing an additional 468,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,445,000 after purchasing an additional 168,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,667,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,096,000 after purchasing an additional 28,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

