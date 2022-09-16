PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Down to $10.07

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.07, but opened at $9.84. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 2,630 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 12.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42.

Insider Transactions at PureCycle Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

In other news, Director John Stewart Scott sold 72,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $539,552.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,159,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,605,040.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 333,993 shares of company stock worth $2,570,658 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 61.1% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 29,193,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,546,000 after buying an additional 11,071,400 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,675,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,137,000 after purchasing an additional 468,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,445,000 after purchasing an additional 168,485 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,667,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,096,000 after purchasing an additional 28,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.