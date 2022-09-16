Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $150.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PWR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $138.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.52. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $149.33.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

