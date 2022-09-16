Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $124.28 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $123.32 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.74.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,994,000 after buying an additional 84,654 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 159,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,662,000 after buying an additional 62,371 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

