R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

RCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,221 shares in the company, valued at $69,749,680.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $113,620.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,985.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $4,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,221 shares in the company, valued at $69,749,680.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,449,056 shares of company stock worth $317,717,189. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

