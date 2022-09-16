R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.
RCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.
R1 RCM Price Performance
Shares of RCM stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Insider Buying and Selling at R1 RCM
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
Further Reading
