Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Up to $31.47

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.47, but opened at $32.42. Range Resources shares last traded at $33.04, with a volume of 7,181 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

Range Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.22.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,869,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,537 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 638,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,802,000 after purchasing an additional 37,784 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 61,479 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

