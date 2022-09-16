Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 8,500 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($102.71) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($77.33) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,400 ($101.50) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

