Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.25.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RXRX opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 1,294.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $335,881.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shafique Virani sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $378,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,527.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $335,881.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,251 in the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

