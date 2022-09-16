Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Redfin to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet bought 100,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Redfin Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 500.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,891,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,910,000 after purchasing an additional 763,501 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Redfin by 21.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Redfin by 9.8% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 194,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 278.4% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 197,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 145,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Redfin has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $877.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.13). Redfin had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The business had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Articles

