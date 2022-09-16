Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $740.50.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $705.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $614.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $637.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $754.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,478,694. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

