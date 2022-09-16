Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of REGN opened at $705.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $614.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $637.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $754.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.99 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $745.95.

Insider Activity

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,478,694. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.