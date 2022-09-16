Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 614 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 633.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.10.

LYV opened at $92.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of -184.18 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.33.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,645,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,282,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $7,088,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,645,273 shares in the company, valued at $331,282,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

