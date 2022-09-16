Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $106,000 Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RUN. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,628,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,628,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $3,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,005,954.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,753 shares of company stock valued at $12,551,801 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Price Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.71 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.