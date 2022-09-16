Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,252,000 after purchasing an additional 26,521 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.80 and its 200-day moving average is $118.78. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

