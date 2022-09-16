Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV decreased its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Toro were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Toro by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTC. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Toro Trading Up 0.5 %

TTC opened at $90.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $106.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.48.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $612,714.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,802.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,595 shares of company stock worth $2,301,754. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

