Resources Management Corp CT ADV Reduces Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.