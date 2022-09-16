Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 135 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Cigna were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Cigna by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 92,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 78,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $735,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,158 shares of company stock worth $11,581,956 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cigna Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

NYSE:CI opened at $289.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $296.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

