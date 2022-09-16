Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.14.

RHHBY opened at $42.62 on Thursday. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roche by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 276,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roche in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Roche in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,764,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roche in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,625,000. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 357,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 61,989 shares during the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

