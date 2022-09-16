Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
RHHBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.14.
Roche Trading Up 1.5 %
RHHBY opened at $42.62 on Thursday. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.93.
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.
