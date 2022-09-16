Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $245.17 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.