Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Reduced by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $384.00 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.51 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $414.89 and a 200-day moving average of $430.42.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

