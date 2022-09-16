Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) CEO Sells $124,056.24 in Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $124,056.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,254,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,376,685.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ROVR stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Rover Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $721.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $43.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Rover Group’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,890,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,222,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 3,038,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,533,000 after purchasing an additional 643,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROVR. Gordon Haskett cut Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

