Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) COO Sells $80,103.90 in Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $80,103.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,937 shares in the company, valued at $4,327,571.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rover Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $721.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. Rover Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.09 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 43.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

A number of research firms have commented on ROVR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,222,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP increased its stake in Rover Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 3,038,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after buying an additional 643,394 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rover Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.