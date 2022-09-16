Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB) Shares Acquired by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.13% of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000.

Get Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANB opened at $10.11 on Friday. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.