SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Up to $18.40

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.40, but opened at $18.89. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 8,452 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th.

SandRidge Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 225,859 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 38.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

