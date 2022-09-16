Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 973 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,392 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,537,000 after acquiring an additional 197,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,176,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.13. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.61 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

