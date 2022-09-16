Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 76.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in General Mills by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 102,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,594,000 after buying an additional 743,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.38. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.64.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

