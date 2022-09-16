Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 437 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Autodesk by 237.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Autodesk by 26.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 96.0% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

Insider Activity

Autodesk Stock Down 3.5 %

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $201.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $335.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

