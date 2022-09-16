Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 4,849 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $141.09 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.07.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

