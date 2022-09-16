Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,852,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after buying an additional 127,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in 3M by 2.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,365,162,000 after buying an additional 191,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $116.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 52 week low of $115.98 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.29.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.