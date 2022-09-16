Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,265 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after buying an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,309,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 19.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,242,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,355,000 after buying an additional 357,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. HSBC upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $130.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.97. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. The company had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Stories

