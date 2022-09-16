Sawtooth Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,336 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 17,048 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 399,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33,653 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.3 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.31. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $47.23 and a 12 month high of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $97.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.28.

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.